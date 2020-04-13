US aims to relax stay-at-home restrictions on May 1st

The US is aiming to relax US stay-at-home restrictions on May 1st, according to US reports.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the Trump administration is considering May 1st as a potential target date to start relaxing stay-at-home restrictions. However, he warned that there are “many factors” to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to actually lift restrictions.
On Saturday US President Donald Trump said he hoped to make a decision “fairly soon” on when to reopen the country, which is currently shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he will set up a council to examine the issue and will base his decision on “facts and instinct”.
On Sunday, the country recorded at least 21,994 coronavirus-related deaths and 554,226 diagnosed cases since the pandemic started, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. All 50 states are also under a federal disaster declaration for the first time in US history.