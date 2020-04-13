US aims to relax stay-at-home restrictions on May 1st

The US is aiming to relax US stay-at-home restrictions on May 1st, according to US reports.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the Trump administration is considering May 1st as a potential target date to start relaxing stay-at-home restrictions. However, he warned that there are “many factors” to take into account in finally determining when it would be safe to actually lift restrictions.

-- Advertisement --

On Saturday US President Donald Trump said he hoped to make a decision “fairly soon” on when to reopen the country, which is currently shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he will set up a council to examine the issue and will base his decision on “facts and instinct”.

On Sunday, the country recorded at least 21,994 coronavirus-related deaths and 554,226 diagnosed cases since the pandemic started, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. All 50 states are also under a federal disaster declaration for the first time in US history.