UK World Health Expert Saying that Face Masks Will Become Normal Part of Life in Covid-19 fight

A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) figure has said that facial protection is going to become the norm in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of people who have died in hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus passed 10,000 as fears grow that the UK could be one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s Covid-19 envoy, said that people would need to become accustomed to a “new reality”.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “Some form of facial protection, I’m sure, is going to become the norm, not least to give people reassurance.

“But, I would say, don’t imagine that you can do what you like when you are wearing a mask”.

Dr Nabarro added that people’s lifestyles would need to change.

He said: “Because this virus isn’t going to go away, and we don’t know whether people who have had the virus stay immune afterwards and will not get it again.





“And, we don’t know when we will have a vaccine”.

“So, what we are saying is that we should get societies defended”.