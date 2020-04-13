UK Covid-19 Tragedy as Over a Dozen Residents from a Durham Care Home Die from Coronavirus Symptoms

A DURHAM care home has revealed that a 13th resident died this Monday morning (April 13), having suffered symptoms that meant she could have had the coronavirus.

Karen Morrison, regional director of Care UK, has said that the home’s workers are doing everything they can to keep residents safe.

The Stanley Park Care Home in Stanley had its first Covid-19 death in March, when a resident passed away in hospital.

The UK government has been criticised over the daily coronavirus mortality figures being short of up-to-date figures from care and retirement homes.

Morrison said in a statement over the home in Stanley: “My heart goes out to the families and friends of residents who have passed away over the past few days. We are all thinking of them at this difficult time and send our condolences and best wishes.”

She added: “I’d like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe and comfortable. We have all the necessary PPE and we continue to use it meticulously, as we have since the first case was seen at the end of last month.”



