UK Cornish Motorist Using Foolish ‘Peace from Family’ Excuse to Break Coronavirus Isolation

A DRIVER was stopped in the West Country of England and told cops that he needed to have a break from his wife and children.

The motorist was pulled over on the A-30 in the Launceston area of Cornwall.

The man revealed that he made a 170-mile round trip in his BMW car, as he flouted the UK government’s regulations on staying at home.

The rules make no concession over how annoyed you might be with family members during the lockdown.

Devon, Cornwall and Dorset Roads Policing teams tweeted about the incident, writing: “Taking your BMW out for a spin on a 170-mile round trip to have a break from the wife and three kids is also not an essential journey.

“The roads are much quieter but there are still people who don’t get it.”

The same force later reported an incident in which a motorist drove across the country to pick up a boat, and then broke down on a hill.



