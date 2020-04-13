UK announce a further 697 deaths taking the total number of Coronavirus fatalities to 11,309

THE UK has announced 697 more coronavirus deaths today, taking the total number of victims to 11,309 across all four countries.

It comes after Britain yesterday passed the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths, which has only happened in four other countries – the US, Spain, Italy and France.

-- Advertisement --

NHS England said the victims in its hospitals were aged between 17 and 101 and 40 of them had no other health problems, the youngest 37 years old.

Scottish First Minister said there are ‘optimistic signs’ the coronavirus lockdown is working but restrictions will continue.

A total of 6,067 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up 155 from 5,912 the day before, with nine more deaths.

There are 211 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, a decrease of 10 on Sunday, and 1,797 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

The First Minister said labs in the Tayside and Ayrshire and Arran health board areas have not reported testing figures from the last 24 hours and death figures are often lower after the weekend.





“There are early optimistic signs that the steps we are taking are working but until we know more, until we have solid evidence, we must stick with it,” she said.

A review of lockdown measures will take place this week but Ms Sturgeon said this is unlikely to lead to a lift in restrictions.

Amid concern over deaths in care homes, Ms Sturgeon said the government is working with the Care Inspectorate to take action.

“I want to give a very strong assurance firstly, that we’re working hard with the Care Inspectorate to provide appropriate support to care homes, their staff and their residents,” she said.

“Secondly, we’re working hard to ensure that we can publish full and robust information about numbers of cases in care homes, which we hope to do later this week.”

The First Minister also announced £17 million of a £50 million fund has been earmarked for charities supporting people through the crisis.