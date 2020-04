TROPICAL fruit growers have asked for water restrictions to be eased.

Rainfall in Axarquia since the end of March has increased reserves in the La Viñuela reservoir by just over 9 cubic hectometres, half the amount originally allocated for October 2019 and September 2020.

It would be “pointless” to maintain the existing official restrictions if this meant endangering avocado and mango production, declared Javier Braun, president of the Asociacion Española de Tropicales.