Town on the Costa Blanca converts cafe into workshop to help in the fight against Covdi-19

A town cafe has been converted into a workshop where each day a team of 14 team volunteers make 800 disposable gowns for hospital staff across the country.

Alfaz del Pi Town Council has made available the Casa de Culture cafeteria to the group, ‘Business Meetings’, whose members have turned it into a factory to do their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

Group member Silvio Monroy, a shopkeeper from Alfaz, has been in charge of recruiting volunteers from his own town as well as Callosa d’en Sarria, Calpe, Altea and Benidorm.

He said: “The only reason there are no more people working in this process is because at this time we do not have capacity for more.”