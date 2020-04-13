Top Football Club in Spain´s La Liga is Told Not to Resume Training During Coronavirus Crisis

SPAIN´S Sports Minister, Irene Lozano, has intervened to stop Real Sociedad´s plans to pick up training this week.

She phoned the club president who thought his players could begin training because of the government relaxing a fortnight ban on non-essential working.

Lozano told Jokin Apiribay that non-essential work did not included the “entertainment industry”, and so Real´s plans have been scrapped.

La Liga has been suspended since the beginning of March and league president Javier Tebas has said that football in Spain is unlikely to resume until the end of May at the very earliest.

If the action does pick up, then it will almost certainly be without any spectators, as La Liga is desperate to fulfil the remaining fixtures of the current campaign to stop the loss of many millions of euros from TV contract holders.

As far as Real Sociedad are concerned, they have a really good chance of getting into next season’s Champions League tournament, as they occupy fourth place in the table.



