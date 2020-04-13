Thief in Malaga Centre Caught Trying to Burgle a Private Hospital

National Police officers have arrested a 35-year-old Italian man in Malaga as the presumed perpetrator of burglary with forced entry in a hospital in the city centre. The perpetrator had accessed the private area designated for staff and stole various items.

The police action was initiated at around 3:45a.m on Wednesday April 8 in a hospital in Malaga centre. The 091 emergency services received a call from private security in the hospital stating that an individual had entered the private staff area.

Officers arrived at the scene and after quickly interviewing the security staff and a hospital manager, they located the intruder.

According to the security officer, this persona had also been in a non-permitted area of the hospital a few hours earlier and he had forced his entry, stealing various items in the process.

After searching various different areas of the hospital, the police located the individual involved in the robber, intercepting him and arresting him for burglary with forced entry.



