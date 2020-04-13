The Health centre director of Calpe states that local coronavirus cases are ‘stable’

CALPE mayor Ana Sala recently answered residents’ queries via video on her Facebook page.

For the first time she numbered Covid-19 cases which she said usually stood between 70 and 80, while emphasising that these figures are habitually handled by the regional government’s Health department.

-- Advertisement --

Sala explained that she based her estimate on information regarding residents quarantined in their homes after testing positive for the virus.

“The Health centre director, Elia Ortuño, has told me that cases are stable,” the mayor continued.

“Initially doctors control cases with daily telephone calls although as patients begin to improve, they ring at two or three-day intervals,” Sala said, adding that up to three people receive the all-clear every day.

Sala also applauded the local population’s “exemplary” behaviour during her Facebook session.

“You’re doing marvellously,” she declared, revealing that Calpe’s Policia Local had told her that each day fewer people were reported for flouting lockdown restrictions.



