The Benidorm Town Hall receives 800 requests for free disinfection service

BENIDORM’S municipal street-cleaning concessionary has disinfected the entrances and communal areas of 180 apartment buildings.

Since the service was announced at the beginning of the month, the town hall has received 800 requests for the service for which there is no direct charge, councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate said.

Entryphones, mailboxes, lifts and litter bins in zones used by all the building’s residents are also disinfected although gardens, swimming pools, sports courts and children’s play areas are excluded.

“We are giving priority to communities where workers who provide essential and emergency services are living,” explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

This includes the tourist apartments provided for staff from the Villajoyosa, Clinica Benidorm, and IMED Levante hospitals as well as Benidorm’s health centres.

Requests for the service should be sent to the fccbenidorm@gmail.com email address or the free Collective Assistance Network (RAC) numbers 900 701 322 and 900 10 12 15.

The mayor pointed out that coordination was important, to avoid duplications: “Sometimes we have been asked to go the same building by the Community Administrator, Residents’ Association and concierge.”





