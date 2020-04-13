Spain’s Pedro Sanchez: The Only European Leader to Become Less Popular During the Coronavirus Crisis

According to DYM, a market research group, the overall management of the coronavirus crisis by Spain’s government has received an average score of 3.9 out of 10. Another survey from GESOP has revealed that the percentage of Spanish citizens who approve of the Executive has dropped from 44 per cent at the end of March, to 30.3 per cent at the beginning of April.

Usually crises which place governments in the spotlight are accompanied with a surge of popularity for these politicians. This has been witnessed across a large majority of occidental countries who are being affected by the medical emergency, with the notable exception of Spain. In Spain, Pedro Sanchez is witnessing his popularity fall at drastic levels since the beginning of the crisis.

-- Advertisement --

The report published by DYM a few days ago from clearly highlighted: the government’s management of the emergency has not passed as respondents only scored it a 3.9 out of 10. The government is only relatively approved amongst voters of Unidas Podemos (5.7) and POSE (5.5), however, they do not surpass the halfway mark for voters of Ciudadanos (3.2), PP (2.3), and Vox (1.9).

These are bad results for Spain’s government and create an inconsistency in the array of results achieved across the European spectrum, as the governments of Germany, France, Portugal, Italy and the United Kingdom all show increases in popularity and support. Even Donald Trump’s administration in the United States records an increase in favourability as a result of its management of the coronavirus crisis.

Italy, who similarly to Spain, is amongst the countries who have been hit the hardest by the crisis, has witnessed a surge in popularity in regard to its government. A survey published by Corriere della Serra reflects that around 60 per cent of those surveyed approve of the Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte’s management, around 10 per cent more than before the crisis began.

Even the controversial Boris Johnson has experienced a strong increase in his levels of support as a result of the coronavirus crisis, despite the fact that he had to retract his initial stance of herd immunity. According to a report by Number Cruncher, they estimate that Johnson has the approval of 72 per cent of voters and that if there were to be another election, Johnson would have 54 per cent of the votes.