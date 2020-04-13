Spain’s Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group offer their support for those on the Costa del Sol

DUE to the current health crisis Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group are completely unable to hold any fundraising activities and their three shops are closed meaning they still pay rent but with no takings.

However, they do have a Facebook page where you can keep up-to-date on information and make donations if you wish. On this page you will see a donation button in aid of the Lions Diabetic and Community Fund, any amount would be appreciated, alternatively, you could hold a virtual fundraiser with your friends.

-- Advertisement --

Donations can be made via PayPal to annediabetics@gmail.com and should be marked as family and friends so there are no charges to pay.

If you don’t have Facebook and would like information sent separately please contact the above e-mail.

The helpline is open 24/7 so if you need any assistance please call: 607 879 450.



