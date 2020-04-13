Spain’s Marbella to suspend this year’s San Bernabé Feria which usually marks the start of summer on the Costa del Sol due to the Coronavirus pandemic

THE decision has not yet been formally made, but it is assumed by the political leaders of the Town Hall that Marbella will not hold their celebrations for the San Bernabé Feria, which had been scheduled for the week of Monday 8 to Sunday 14 June.

Due to the current fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the extension of confinement and the news that preventative measures will be lifted in a phased and controlled manner, it has led the government team to assume that the celebrations to mark the arrival of summer will not be held.

In the municipal government team, they are already working on a budget modification with the aim of allocating the funds originally planned for the celebration of festivals to measures related to the health crisis.

The last time the San Bernabé Feria was interrupted was during the Civil War and were resumed in 1940. This year’s suspension due to the Coronavirus will, therefore, be the first one in 80 years.