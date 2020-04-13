Spain´s Holiday Area of Costa Blanca South Seeing Two Covid-19 Deaths since Sunday

SPAIN´S Vega Baja region has seen two people die from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The figures released this Monday(April 13th) take in details from the Torrevieja health area and the corresponding department in Orihuela, with one fatality since Sunday in each district

The death toll in the Vega Baja now stands at 44 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 35 of the fatalities being in the Torrevieja health department.

Torrevieja has recorded 24 new cases of Covid-19, taking it up to 330, whilst Orihuela has declared three more infections, making it a total of 105 in its area.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



