Spain’s Health Minister warns people’s own homes “important focal points” for Covid-19 contagions

PEOPLE’S own homes could now be the “important focal points” for coronavirus infections, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa warned today.

“Having reduced mobility a lot, we think that contagions could be in people’s own homes,” Illa commented today Monday at the press briefing providing updates on the pandemic crisis.

The minister reminded the population that anyone experiencing even the mildest possible symptoms compatible with the virus should contact the health services, take “strict” steps to isolate themselves, practise strict hygiene measures and avoid as far as possible any contact with other members of their household.

Illa also pointed to old age people’s homes as another Covid-19 focal point.

“That’s why we have for many weeks now been putting all the emphasis on monitoring these centres,” he maintained.

Illa also repeated the message that keeping at least one or two metres from others “is the most effective measure” for preventing contagion, along with hand washing and hygiene in public and private spaces.



