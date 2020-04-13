Spain’s Government restricts construction work to “unoccupied” sites only during lockdown

Today, Spain saw some non-essential businesses, such as those in construction and manufacturing reopen.

However, some confusion has been created for the construction industry, because not all building works are allowed to be carried out during the lockdown, especially works in occupied blocks with apartments. Last night, the Government clarified in its guidelines that construction works can only continue on unoccupied buildings and sites.

Construction and building works that need to be carried out in occupied buildings will have to wait until the State of Alarm is lifted, because it is deemed to be a Covid-19 risk for both workers and people living in those buildings.

Staff in manufacturing, construction and some services linked to “essential services” have been allowed to return to work, so long as they stick to strict safety guidelines. However, the majority of Spain’s population remain confined to their homes, as public-facing businesses such as non-essential shops, bars, restaurants, schools and public spaces will remain closed until at least 26th April.