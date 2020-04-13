SPAIN’S Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca may not see German holiday makers monopolise sun loungers this year as European Commission president warns “DON’T book summer holidays yet”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warns against making travel plans to holiday hotspots within the continent, including Spain that should see no sun bed wars on the Costa Del Sol or Costa Blanca

HOLIDAYMAKERS who are still hoping for a holiday getaway to Spain this summer have been warned by EU chiefs not to start making plans during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Spain and other countries in the European Union are being advised to keep their borders closed until at least September.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, has called for external borders with the passport-free Schengen zone, of which Britain is not a part, to remain closed until September.

Spain is known to be one of the leading countries in the world for travel destinations.

International tourism expenditure in Spain, is valued between €60 billion to €75 billion each year with figures predicted to rise in 2020, before the global pandemic hit.

Not only does tourism bring in extra expenditure each year but also adds a total of three million jobs each year for Spaniards, offering more financial growth within the Spanish economy.

Hoteliers and restaurant owners say coronavirus is financially, the biggest crisis since the Second World War as the country depends on tourism for 11 per cent of its GDP, of which was already shaken by the collapse of Thomas Cook.





Even before the lockdown came into force on March 14, Barcelona’s 10,000 bars and hotels were already feeling the pinch.

While the Spanish hotel sector has weathered terrorism, economic downturns and the odd natural disaster in the past, it – and the world – are now facing the biggest financial crisis since the Second World War.

With millions losing jobs across the globe, many may not be able to book a holiday to Spain for the foreseeable future.

The EU and Spain need to come up with precise measures to make sure that businesses can stay afloat and workers can keep their jobs.

While the health crisis remains the most significant and important battle of all, once the Coronavirus numbers run its course, Spain will face its crisis of movement.

It will take some time for airlines to start laying on planes again because there won’t be much demand.

The crisis that will take longer to fix is people’s confidence to travel again and going away for the summer, with Spain currently being hit the hardest across the globe it will take a long time for people to comfortably travel to its welcoming beaches and hot climate.