Spain starts to ease tough lockdown restrictions after 650,000 were fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Spain slowly re-opened some sectors of its economy on Monday while Fernando Grande-Marlaska, revealed 650,000 were fined for breaking lockdown regulations since the start of Spain’s coronavirus lockdown.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska, revealed the figures Monday morning during an online press conference, and insisted that the rules and fines were put in place to encourage people to stay at home, after it was suggested that it was a easy money making scheme.

Marlaska confirmed when questioned, that all fines were to be collected and sent to the Treasury to spend as they see fit.

Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, after the United States and Italy, have started to ease tough lockdown restrictions on Monday, while most of its population is still confined indoors.

Spain’s death toll rose on Sunday and dropped again today but Spain is far from victory, warns President Sanchez.

Some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to reopen. But most of the population are still confined to their homes, and shops, bars and public spaces will remain closed until at least 26 April.

The daily death rate fell for three consecutive days last week, only to rise again on Sunday. But on Monday it fell again, with 517 deaths in 24 hours, putting the overall death toll over 17,000.





With this in mind, during the conference Marlaska also confirmed that 4,500 volunteers have started handing out 10 million free protective masks at local train and bus stations and promised that the scheme will be rolled out to pharmacists in the next couple of days.

The population has been confined to their homes for more than a month and this has put a brake on economic activity, resulting in what Vice-President Luis de Guindos described as “the worst economic situation since the (1936-39 Spanish) Civil War”.

Prime minister Sanchez said the decision to restart some sectors of the economy was taken after consulting a committee of scientific experts. He believes that any further winding down would depend on gains made against the virus.