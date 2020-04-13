Seven-year sentence for former Calpe mayor for possesing child pornography

LUIS SERNA, Calpe mayor between 2007 and 2008 will serve a seven-year prison term for possessing and sharing child pornography.

The Alicante High Court reduced by one year the Public Prosecutor’s recommended eight-year sentence but ruled that Serna, a doctor by profession, may not practise or hold any post for 10 years.

-- Advertisement --

Serna was arrested in 2018 after a search of his home revealed 14 hard discs with countless images of explicit sexual acts and violence towards children and even babies of five months.

Once news emerged of Serna’s arrest emerged, the local PSOE suspended his party membership but stressed that he had abandoned political life years earlier and held no organisational post.

During the hearing, Serna told the court that he was a consumer of pornography but neither shared nor distributed the videos in his possession.

The tribunal’s summing-up rejected his explanation, pointing out that he had used the Emule programme to share the material on Peer-to-Peer networks.



