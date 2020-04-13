Russia registers highest daily leap in coronavirus cases

RUSSIA has registered its highest daily leap in coronavirus cases.

Monday’s figures show another 2,550 people have tested positive for Covid-19, putting the total at 18,328.

Getting on for two out of three infections are in Moscow. The Russian capital has seen the number of new infections go up by 1,355 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total up to 11,513, according to the Sputnik news agency.

A total of 148 in Russia have now lost their lives to the virus, 18 in the last day.

President Vladimir Putin admitted in a government meeting early today that the situation in his country “is changing almost daily”, but “unfortunately it is not changing for the better.”

He said “the next few weeks will to a great extent be decisive” in the battle against coronavirus in Russia.

Government spokesman Dimitri Peskov meanwhile reported that measures to help businesses and citizens overcome the crisis generated by the pandemic will be extended if necessary.





He said the situation is “being monitored” and that Putin is personally overseeing the matter.