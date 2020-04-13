Raab Saying No Easing of UK Covid-19 Lockdown Measures in Latest Downing Street Briefing

THE UK government is not expecting to change the coronavirus lockdown measures this week, according to Dominic Raab.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking at the daily Downing Street briefing, and said that the UK’s plan “is working” and that “there are signs we are starting to win this struggle.”

-- Advertisement --

The government had promised a three-week review over the Covid-19 restrictions, and that will happen later this week.

Reports suggest that there is a split in the cabinet between those ministers who want no longer than a three-week extension from an economic point of view, and others like Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, who believe the measures must run until at least the end of May.

Raab said in a message to the British people: “Keep this up, we have come too far, lost too many loved ones and sacrificed too much to ease up.

“We are not past the peak of the virus,” he added.

Raab, who is deputising for the recovering Boris Johnson, did say that there were positive signs that the struggle was being won against the coronavirus, but that there was still a long way to go.





“If we let up now, the virus will only take full advantage. It will spread faster and kill more people. If we keep up this incredible team effort, we will beat this virus and come through this national test.”