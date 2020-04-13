Portugal registers jump in both new Covid-19 cases & deaths on Easter Sunday

Portugal has registered a rise in both new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and deaths on Easter Sunday.

According to Portugal’s Directorate-General for Health (DGS), the country mourned 34 more deaths from the disease than Saturday, taking the country’s death toll to 504. The country also saw an increase of 598 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the country’s total number of infected to 16,585.

The North region of Portugal has the highest number of deaths (280), followed by the Centre (120), the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley (91) and the Algarve (9). Of the registered deaths, 327 were over 80 years old, 108 were aged between 70 and 79 years, 48 between 60 and 69 years, 16 in the 50-59 age bracket, and five in the 40-49 age range.

Of the 16,585 people infected by the coronavirus, the vast majority (15,408) are recovering at home. However, 1,177 people are hospitalised of which 228 are in intensive care. DGS data reveals that the North region continues to register the highest number of infections, totalling 9,747, followed by the region of Lisbon and the Tagus Valley (3,841), the Centre (2,426), Algarve (279) and Alentejo (139). There are also 94 people infected with the Covid-19 virus in Azores and 59 in Madeira.



