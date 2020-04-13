Police arrest Spain’s Valladolid bar owner & customer for flouting lockdown rules

The Municipal Police of Valladolid have reported that a bar owner and a visiting customer were arrested at the weekend for flouting the country’s lockdown regulations.

The owner of the bar, located in the Pajarillos area of Valladolid, was arrested for opening an public establishment, which is against the State of Alarm restrictions.

The customer was also fined for flouting the lockdown rules and being out without a justified or essential reason. According to the police, the bar was open because both the tobacco machine and television of the establishment were on.