PM Boris Johnson’s Spokesman Revealing UK Boost in Covid-19 Testing Numbers

A TOTAL of 18,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the United Kingdom in a 24-hour period, according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking this Monday (April 13).

The unnamed figure, in a daily briefing to journalists, said that the 18,000 figure applied to a period up to 8.00am yesterday, and did not include Northern Ireland.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pledged a target of 100,000 daily tests by the end of the month, amidst continuing criticism that the UK is lagging far behind in testing compared to countries like Germany and Spain.

“New capacity is coming on stream all of the time and I think we are making good progress,” the spokesman claimed.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick promised that 25,000 daily tests would happen by mid-April, in a briefing at the beginning of this month.