Piers Morgan donates £10,000 live on air to 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore NHS fundraiser

A 99-year-old who has raised nearly £500,000 for the NHS by marching around his garden received a £10,000 donation from Piers Morgan live on Good Morning Britain today.

CAPTAIN Tom Moore, 99, who is doing 100 lengths of his garden before he turns 100 at the end of April, set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together last week, but reached that target in less than 24 hours.

Within a week of starting the fundraiser the Bedfordshire veteran has raised £455,000 for the health care service, with donations flooding in.

Today he received an extra £10,000 from GMB presenter Piers Morgan, who told the near-centenarian: “Captain Tom Moore, thank you for serving your country. I’m so glad that we were able, through the brilliant NHS, to serve you back and keep you going.

“Good luck – I want to get you over the line today. Here’s what I’m going to do, Tom, I’m going to put £10,000 of my own money into your fundraising today and I hope that encourages everyone watching at home to do the same.

“Little or small, whatever you can do. Let’s get you over the half a million. You’ve got 10 grand from me.”

The 99-year-old tweeted his thanks to Susanna Reid and Piers for having him on the show, adding: “Piers – I salute you.”



