“Ok, let’s party”- Spanish Locals from a town in Huelva flout the Lockdown and take to the Streets to Celebrate the Easter Pilgrimage

THE Guardia Civil investigated reports that residents of Villanueva de Los Castillejos had taken to the streets to celebrate the pilgrimage and were shocked by what they saw…

A group of residents in Villanueva de Los Castillejos (Huelva), a municipality in the Andévalo region of only 2,761 inhabitants, broke the confinement established by the State of Alarm due to the coronavirus and took to the streets to celebrate the pilgrimage of the town, the first to open the festive calendar that due to the quarantine, had been suspended.

The Guardia Civil was alerted to the street party by officers scouring social media (as reported by EWN in March) and investigated the events after images of neighbours dressed in the typical costume for these Easter Pilgrimages appeared on Facebook.

The wine was flowing and there were tables of food in the street, people just ignored the police completely and just carried on! One resident said, “We had to, this confinement is driving us crazy, it’s only a small town, who are we going to infect anyway?”

Guardia Civil sources explained that people who had breached the State of Alarm (basically the whole village) are being identified and will be questioned later. At the time of the party, the officers informed the neighbours that they should return home and explained that they did not charge anyone at that very moment “to avoid public order problems.”

The video below was taken at the start of the street party, within minutes Guardia Civil stepped in to “cool things down” and told everyone to “stay at home.”



