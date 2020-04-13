Nispero Day in The Arxaquia town of Sayalonga can wait until next year

THE Axarquia town of Sayalonga will not have a Nispero Day this year.

The town hall issued a statement explaining that the event on May 3 will not now take place, owing to the coronavirus crisis.

This would have been the 36th edition of the festival, which has been declared a Distinctive Tourist Fiesta. It usually attracts thousands of visitors who come to sample the nisperos (loquats), which is a principal source of income for the area and for Sayalonga in particular.

“This is the moment to be looking after our health so that this difficult time we are living through can come to end. We have to do our bit now so that we can enjoy our emblematic fiesta next year,” the statement concluded.



