Nerja makes plans to kickstart commerce, job creation, and local tourism

NERJA’S mayor Jose Alberto Armijo asked local businesspeople for ideas to kickstart commerce, job creation, and local tourism.

The coronavirus is having a critical effect on the local economy, particularly business owners and employees in the private sector, Armijo pointed out to them.

Juan Carlos Pinilla, president of Nerja’s Business-owners’ Association, and Jose Damian Toboso, vice-president of the Nerja, Frigiliana and Torrox Hoteliers’ Association (AEHCOS), who discussed the problem via video link, pledged to pass on the proposal to the members of their respective collectives.

Armijo also announced the creation of a cross-party Working Group to prepare and implement economic, fiscal and social measures for overcoming the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He had asked members to put political differences aside and concentrate on the general interests of Nerja and Maro residents, he said.

Armijo also recently reconvened the Local Government Committee, which studies the issues later raised at plenary meetings and was held via video link, enabling the town hall to reactivate important local projects.



