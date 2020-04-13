Neighbours want doctor in Spain to move out for duration of coronavirus crisis

THE neighbours of a doctor in Ciudad Real want him to move out of their building for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

The doctor arrived home at his apartment in Alcazar de San Juan to find a note stuck to his front door asking him, albeit it politely, to go and live in a hotel until the health emergency is over.

“We know about your good work in the hospital and we are grateful, but you also have to think about your neighbours. There are elderly and children here,” the note says.

Friends of the doctor expressed their anger to the neighbours’ attitude towards a health professional.

“The world is full of ungrateful and bad people,” tweeted Ariana Mesa.

“I’m sure this neighbour goes out to applause at 8pm,” she added sarcastically, adding, “Dear neighbour, go to hell.”