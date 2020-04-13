Marina baja hospital receive 1.500 scrubs from Members of Yo coso en casa

STAFF at the Marina Baja hospital in Villajoyosa have another 1,500 much-needed scrubs.

Members of YoCosoEnCasa (I sew at home) – an Els Tolls Residents’ Association initiative – made the scrubs from almost 2,000 metres of material provided by the town hall’s Fiestas department

Dressmakers and volunteers sewed the clothing at home, and these were later sterilised and packed by a collaborating laundry.

In other circumstances, the material would have been used for costumes, explained the town hall’s Fiestas councillor Jesus Carrobles.

“We wanted to do our bit by providing protective clothing for our local hospital where staff are attending to patients and fighting Covid-19 on the front line,” Carrobles said.

YoCosoEnCasa have not yet finished sewing, as they are preparing to deliver 3,000 surgical masks and caps within the next few days, he announced.



