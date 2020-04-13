Marbella Town Hall acquires 3000 COVID tests for patients and professionals in the Costa del Sol during Spain’s Coronavirus crisis

THANKS to a private donation Marbella Town Hall has acquired 3000 COVID rapid tests on behalf of Helicopteros Sanitarios Hospital that is being used to carry out rapid tests of the COVID-19 to patients, professionals and volunteers of the five nursing homes and the centre of the association for people with disabilities Aspandem. The president of Helicópteros Sanitarios Hospital, María José Cañete, commented that “our elders have given us everything and now is when they need us most.”

For their part, the Helicopteros Sanitarios volunteers, doctors, nurses and technicians take turns on their day off so that all the seniors take their tests. The campaign began last Wednesday, April 8 at the El Carmen residence and will continue to take a total of 180 samples daily from different care centres. These highly reliable tests make it possible to know if the virus exists in the subject, and give results in just a few minutes.

The Marbella Town Hall has also started carrying out rapid tests on municipal workers who are working on the front line such as olicía Local, Bomberos, Protección Civil, and Cleaning. Ángeles Muñoz, Mayor of Marbella, and María José Cañete have been helping the teams at the Carmen residence. Both have commented that “we are very grateful for the anonymous donation enabling this good work.”