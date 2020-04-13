Marbella sports clubs join together to donate food to those less fortunate on the Costa del Sol during Spain’s Coronavirus lockdown

MARBELLA Town Hall, through the Sports and Social Rights delegations, has launched the ‘Canal Solidario,’ an initiative that offers sports clubs the possibility of donating non-perishable food during the State of Alarm to families who are at risk of social exclusion. The collections are being coordinated by the municipal councils and the different clubs and the beneficiaries are the Cruz Roja, Bancosol and Cáritas, which are also in charge of carrying out the delivery of products among the families.

The first donation was made by C D Los Compadres, who delivered 300 kilos of food to Cáritas de El Calvario.