Malaga’s Costa del Sol Demands to Know What Will Happen with Tourism: “We Need to Know What’s On The Table”

Francisco Salado, the President of the Province of Malaga, has demanded that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism in Spain, offer a “road map” so that they can begin to appropriately intervene in the tourist industry when restrictions are lifted.

Salado has admitted that the strategies the administration have adopted “are very conditioned”, therefore it is important for them to know “what’s on the table”, especially when it comes to an industry as important as tourism is for the Costa del Sol. Last year tourism brought in around € 14,442 million to the area and, according to hoteliers, this year will be “practically zero”.

-- Advertisement --

The President of the State Tourism and Planning Company of the Costa del Sol has also acknowledged that they are unsure of what will happen within the tourism industry, whether they will only be able to attend to national tourism or if any kind of international transit will be allowed. He also stated that in this case, apart from Spanish nationals, the Portuguese market could also be attracted by Malaga as it is both close and safe for them to travel to.

“We have to work with national tourism, remind them that this is their home, here they are safe and comfortable; we are a very safe destination not only in terms of citizen security but also health-wise” explained Salado.

The president of the province has stressed the importance of knowing the health and security measures that could be set for hotel and restaurant establishments. In addition, he stressed the importance of aid for this industry and that lines of credit should be accessible in a quick an easy manner.

Salado has outlined that the Costa del Sol will be a candidate for aid and promotion as it is a direct part of the sector which boosts economy.

However, he has insisted that all of these issues and queries about what to do “the day after COVID-19 ends” should be known by them. This will allow them to give the appropriate help to the tourism industry. This should be “coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism”, if not, they are left completely in the dark.



