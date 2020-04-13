Local Businesses in Malaga Join Forces to Advertise Their New Home Delivery Services Online During Spain’s Lockdown

THE new website showcases the different local businesses in Malaga who, during the State of Alarm, have begun to offer home delivery services.

For now, there are around 200 registered businesses, explains the website’s creator, Alejandro Soler. However, it does not only focus on Malaga centre but also areas like Fuengirola, Alhaurin de la Torre, Rincon de la Victoria and others.

There are a variety of businesses highlighted on this website including first necessity stores like fruit shops, bakeries, pharmacies, and butchers, however, there are even phone repair shops, opticians, and stationery shops.

The website, www.comerciosdemalaga.es also offers the option of locating your closest shop via an online map to easily locate what shops are near you. This new directory offers smaller local businesses the opportunity to reach their customers in a direct way and helps small business owners to compete with large national companies.

“The only requirement needed to be featured on this website is that your business offers a home delivery service, or that you accept orders to be picked up as this minimal risk when shopping as you avoid long queues,” explains Soler. To register all you need to do is fill out a form on the website.

Soler recalls that the idea for this website came from the Ciudadanos political party as they asked themselves how it was possible that nobody else was creating this sort of online directory.

The first directory was created as a list which was then broadcast over WhatsApp but this method was not efficient as adding or modifying the message was impossible.



