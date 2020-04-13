Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 02.00am GMT today), more than 1,851,734 people have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 1,779,864, yesterday.

Of today’s total, 1,314,269 people are currently infected, of which 50,764 (4 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 537,465 cases, 423,286 have recovered or have been discharged. However, 114,179 have died from the disease.

The US continues to be the country with the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, and has registered the most new cases and deaths today. The number of new people infected with the disease topped 27,523, bringing the total number of cases to 560,402. The US registered 1,528 deaths taking the death toll to 22,105. Other countries that suffered huge losses today, include the UK with 737 deaths, followed by Spain (603) and France (561).

Although the US now has the most deaths from the disease, it is closely followed by Italy (19,899) and Spain (17,209). After the US, Spain is the country to have the most Covid-19 cases to date (166,831), followed by Italy (156,363). The UK and Turkey registered the most new cases today – with 5,288 and 4,789 respectively – after the US. Check out the Worldometer chart below for the breakdown.

