Latest figures indicate Spain’s Costa Almeria on road to coronavirus containment

THE latest coronavirus figures for Almeria indicate the province could be on the road to containing the pandemic.

While Sunday was the worst date for the number of reported deaths, at four, today the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department has lowered the total from yesterday’s 36 to 35.

The department said this was down to a revision of Public Health data.

There have been four new contagions in Almeria, pushing the total up to 413, but this is two less positive tests than yesterday.

The provincial hospitalisations tally stands at 176 and patients treated in intensive care at 34, again one less than yesterday.

One more patient has recovered. The overall figure is now 86.

According to reports the Poniente region of the province currently accounts for 174 of Almeria’s Covid-19 cases, 21 more than a week ago, or an increase of 13.73 per cent.





The province’s northern health district, which covers the Levante and Upper Almanzora areas, has registered 75 cases. This is 63 more than as of last Monday, meaning a rise of 19.05 per cent.

In the Almeria City district 164 people have tested positive for the virus, with 14 new infections over the last week, or a 9.33 per cent increase.

There have been 16 deaths in the Poniente, 11 in the Levante and eight in the provincial capital.

In terms of recoveries, for the Poniente the figure is 29, for the Levante 12 and 45 in Almeria.