“It is time to be at the service of our citizens” says Costa Blanca mayor while calling for use of surplus budget “without limitations”

MAJOR of Villajoyosa, Andreu Verdúas said “it is time to be at the service of our citizens,” as the town hall asks for “flexibility” with any surplus budget so it can be used within the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Expressing its “support and solidarity with the victims and families affected by the pandemic,” the council has pledged to follow the Institutional Declaration of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) which recognises local authorities as “the closest” to their residents in a crisis.

The declaration, approved on April 2, underlines the local administrations as “the first door of access to the requests of neighbours,” as well as those that carry out “most of the decisions taken by others.”

In its proposal, the council declares “it is time to reinforce lines of action” and, at the same time, “enable mechanisms that allow for care in the community while preserving the health of professionals in the social field.”

The mayor added: “Only from a sensitive approach with the people and the most exposed groups will we be able to guarantee a real and fair exit of this crisis.”

In terms of the budget, Villajoyosa is calling for the use of the 2019 surplus “without any limitations,” in order to cover the needs of the most vulnerable people and make it possible to provide all services necessary.

On behalf of the town, Verdú thanked the “work, effort and dedication” of professionals from different social groups and expressed condolences to people and families who have lost their loved ones.