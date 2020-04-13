Injured walker breaking lockdown restrictions rescued from mountains in Spain’s Mallorca

A WOMAN who went walking in the Pollensa mountains on Easter Sunday despite the lockdown restrictions had to be rescued after suffering an accident.

According to reports someone heard her cries for help and alerted the Local Police, who went with Guardia Civil officers and Civil Protection volunteers to her assistance.

-- Advertisement --

It turned out she had injured herself in a steep and difficult to access area in the Cavall Bernat sierra.

The authorities ruled out scrambling a helicopter as by this time it was dark, and instead a Soller fire service mountain rescue specialist team was called in.

The land rescue operation from the Sant Vicenç cove went on until after midnight, although in the end once the walker had been helped out of a crevice she was able to walk down to safety.