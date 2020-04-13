Hollywood estate agent claims Harry and Meghan in talks to buy ‘Braveheart’ Mel Gibson’s £12 Million LA mansion

THE Sussex’s may have set their sights on the five-bed Malibu property that once belonged to Braveheart actor Mel Gibson.

Estate agent Andrea Pilot posted on Instagram last week: “Big news Prince Harry and Meghan buy Mel Gibson’s house.”

News of the potential but likely sale went viral and after being besieged by the press for more information the post was deleted, the company advertising the property have now declined to comment.

Meghan and Harry moved to the US from Canada last month with their baby son, Archie. The couple were reportedly interested in establishing their base in Malibu, 30 miles from Los Angeles city centre.

Meghan grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, currently lives there, so the Duchess is familiar with the area.

The £12M property boasts views to the Pacific ocean, five acres of outdoor space, an ‘exceptional’ kitchen, two pools, gym and membership of an exclusive beach club.

Also in the last few days a website that was expected to be used for the couple’s new charity ‘Archewell’ has been taken over by pranksters.

The hackers have set up a website with the domain http://archewellcharity.com/ which bears a single demand – bring Harry back.

It reads: “We will surrender this domain upon the immediate and safe return of Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex to Her Majesty’s United Kingdom.”

Underneath the demand, which appears to hold Harry and Meghan’s new venture to ransom, is the address of Buckingham Palace and a fake email address.