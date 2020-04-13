Holidaymakers will play a huge role in the upturn of Spain’s Costa Blanca as Benidorm traders’ association predicts recovery from the Covid-19 crisis could take two years

Costa Blanca’s Benidorm Independent Association of Traders (Aico) will be relying heavily on holidaymakers as it estimates recovery from the Covid-19 will be slow, and could take two years.

President, Raul Parra, has revealed that even without a date to resume 100 per cent activity, “there will be establishments that are forced to lower the blinds forever”.

“We give the year for lost completely,” he told Alicante Palza, added the situation is aggravated by having to pay taxes and fees, despite having no income.

Parra added “specific measures are needed for companies” who have the added pressure of being unable to pay suppliers.

Aico has submitted a document detailing measures “which would be optimal to reduce the impact of the crisis on its sector” to Benidorm Council.

The association is asking for a series of exemptions in taxes for businesses that are closed, together with a promotional campaign to revive interest in the resort.

It claims just five per cent are managing to retain some form of trade through online sales or via the telephone, sending products to customers’ homes.

Aico stressed that, based on numouers economic studies, the retail sector is the industry most likely to be affected by the coronavirus crisis.