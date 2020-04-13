Holidaymakers to Spain’s Benidorm Costa Blanca could see a pint as low as 64 cents shortly to entice business back

Tourists to Benidorm in Spain could shortly see the lowest beer prices for a very long time as establishments prepare to draw back the customers especially booze loving Brits.

BENIDORM has always offered something for everyone – beautiful beaches, incredible views, endless attractions and a bustling nightlife – and there is no doubting the resort is among the hardest hit amid the coronavirus crisis.

Hardcore lovers of the popular holiday town have flooded social media with pledges of support for their favourite seasonal vacation.

And bars and restaurants will be doing everything they can to try to recover a fraction of what they have lost due to State of Alarm measures to combat the spread of the virus.

-- Advertisement --

Alcohol supplier Derek Payne predicts the price of a pint could be slashed as low as supermarket prices in bars, to entice holidaymakers and encourage understandably money-conscious locals to venture out.

“Busier bars with larger turnovers have been selling beer at low cut prices for some time, and it’s realistic to think they will have offers, like a pints for €1 or as low as 64 cents,” he told EWN, adding: “It’s about volume of sales.”

Meanwhile beer importer Ken Thomas said “I’ve had a lot of interest from Benidorm especially in Spain looking for cut price deals on our lesser brands, it seems beer is the ingredient businesses are going to use to encourage back the punters, going to paradise for the beer drinking holidaymaker.”

Benidorm has worked hard to change its image of the past, with all inclusive resorts banning unlimited alcohol packages, being just one of the measures introduced.

So is the move likely? Ian Pratt runs a Benidorm print firm and designs websites. He told EWN: “We are all going to be watching what we spend once the lockdown is lifted. If you can go out for a drink for the same price as drinking at home, why wouldn’t you?





“I doubt we are talking about high end hotels and other venues, but the local bars, like all businesses, are going to do what they have to do to attract customers.”

Meanwhile, Lee Harrison, who has been visiting Benidorm for years, said “there is far more to Benidorm than pubs and clubs.”

“There is so much support for the place and the businesses struggling at the moment, they are all going to need the trade. Cheap booze isn’t the answer.”

Although potential holidaymakers and Benidorm regulars Christopher Western and family said: “Da Ba Da Ba Doo… fantastic news, with it being £4 a pint most places here now, it’s going to be a bargain booze bonanza – I can’t wait to get on it.”