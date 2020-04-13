Holiday maker in Spain on the Costa Del Sol trapped in his motorhome on lockdown gets little sympathy

Little Sympathy On Spain’s Costa Del Sol For Trapped Holiday Maker in Motorhome During Lockdown

Last week Dave Lewis parked up on Spain’s Costa Del Sol revealed how life is on lockdown on the Costa Del Sol in Carvajal.

The article told of how Dave was coping in such a small confined space although it didn’t go down too well with many as they clearly had no sympathy.

Many contacted the Euro Weekly News desk to express their opinion.

“Bollox. He had time to get out but must have chose to ignore it. Also plenty of places with land were offering motorhome owners the chance to park up for the duration if they chose not to leave when they had the chance” Said Linda

“You had the chance to return home..correct. I was away in motorhome on a camp site in almeria. I left within hours of the confirmation of the lock down .like 95% of all the motorhome and caravan owners did . It was your choice to stay you were given ample warning” said Barry Smith

“Stupid man. He was told to go home. Even overlanders were given extra time to transit spain and france.” Said Barry Hislop

Marc Edelstein a Fuengirola resident of 10 years even brought Brexit into the equation and challenged the Euro Weekly News too on it although we can’t “select” news and have to remain unbiased at all times without propaganda,

“Typically a whinging and wining Brit who was camping on the boulevard of Carvajal illegally. You wanted Brexit and be on your own. Just stay home. Don’t complain that you are cut off from boozing in the Red Dot bar. Fuengirola is a very lenient place for camper dwellers. I am one and a more than 10 year resident here. This publication in EuroWeekly is not doing tourism in the Costa del Sol any good” Marc Edelstein hit out with his opinion.

How are you sorting van water in it has bottles and emptying the toilet to? I’m assuming you have solar topping up the batteries..” enquired Steven Martyn.

The answer to Steven’s well thought out question is that he’s parked alongside a a tap that is still working and yes solar panels are charging the batteries.

“Sorry no sympathy, everyone had a still has opportunity to return to their main country of residence.” Lesley Harris said as she expressed how Dave had the opportunity.

“Why did you not drive home when you had the chance? ” questioned Jane Jones

“I returned home last Friday in a motorhome from near Seville no problem, if the government tells you to return home and you don’t your insurance policies could be void.” Alan Kearley advised how himself got back to the UK.

Although Dave did also have a small band of sympathisers and supporters,

Hey Dave, stay strong, all things pass?

If you`re able to, tune in to LBC radio it`s helped me no end!

Again, if you`re able to, join an online group of some sort?

Re the open door, open the opposite one they won’t see it?

Maggie….” What an amazing attitude this man has well done Dave hang in there. I don’t know you from Adam but you just made my day.

Thanks. Pam.

“The Spanish authorities are giving no consideration to the mental wellbeing of people. I can’t see why this poor chap cannot, in the very least leave his door open.”

This morning David read the comments and replied,

” Calm down folks, I was just revealing how life is in a motorhome right now during lockdown, points taken, but it’s just is what it is right now, oh and I voted to REMAIN by the way, but thank you for the messages of support, I’m just thankful those who have hit out me are safe and well as I am, god bless you all”