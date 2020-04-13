GREAT NEWS: Costa del Sol’s Axarquia not only contains – but reduces – number of Covid-19 cases

Costa del Sol’s Axarquia has not only managed to contain Covid-19, but it has reduced the number of people infected to 73, today.

LIKE the rest of Malaga it has reported no new deaths, however, unlike many towns on the Costa del Sol, it is not only managing to contain the virus with no new cases, but is also successfully reducing the number of people infected with the disease.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the region had around 110 people diagnosed with the disease. Around 30 have recovered to date, with three more people making a full recovery in the last 24 hours, reducing the number of infected from 76 yesterday to 73 today in the region of Axarquia.

In the rest of Malaga, only 14 new cases were reported today, and there have been no Covid-19 deaths during the last 24 hours. Also, just one person has been registered in intensive care for coronavirus in the whole of the province taking the total number of people in ICU to 143. However, the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Malaga hovers around 2,217.