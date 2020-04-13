Fuengirola holding blood donation service until Wednesday on the Costa del Sol to replenish hospitals in Spain

THE Malaga Transfusion, Tissue and Cell Centre will visit Fuengirola from now until April 15 for a blood collection.

Councillor for Culture Rodrigo Romero said “From the Transfusion Centre, the collaboration of residents is strongly requested, given the current circumstances, it is necessary for a slow and continuous donation of all blood groups, to replenish the adequate levels of reserves that guarantee the supply to our hospitals.

-- Advertisement --

“In Fuengirola, we will have the opportunity to donate blood until April 15 at the Casa de la Cultura, where a mobile team from the Transfusion Centre will be based in schedule from 10am to 2pm and again from 5pm to 9pm.”

Healthy people who are between 18 and 65 years old and weigh more than 50kg can donate. It is recommended not to go to donate if you have symptoms of respiratory infection or fever in the last 14 days, if you are in quarantine or have travelled in the last month to any risk area and should proceed according to the general instructions that the health authorities have given.

Donation spaces are safe and donors can go with ease, as health personnel are instructed to take extra hygiene measures. So that there is no problem in travelling to the collection site, the health authorities have instructed the bodies and security forces to consider as exceptional and justified people who leave their homes to donate blood.