“Free Andrew Bradshaw” Campaign to Start As Residents & Locals of Brads Bar Unhappy On Spain’s Costa Del Sol

FREE ANDREW BRADSHAW IS THE CALL FROM REGULARS OF BRADS BAR ON SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL IN SPAIN

Andrew Bradshaw as we reported earlier this month was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment in a French Jail after he was duped into giving a “customer” a lift back to the UK who was actually carrying a suit case packed with drugs.

Andrew Bradshaw commonly know on the Costa Del Sol as Brad, took a bad hit as he travelled back to the UK for treatment after suffering a life threatening stroke.

Whilst he thought he was being generous offering a bar customer a lift back to the UK he had actually been duped and was being unknowingly used a mule.

Bradshaw one of the Coast’s most likeable characters which is evident as his bar is always full supported by his lovely wife Wendy Bradshaw has not been forgotten though as residents on the Costa Del Sol’s Fuengirola and many regular holiday makers whilst on lockdown are setting up a “Free Andrew Bradshaw – He’s innocent” campaign.

One of those, Jason Thorne told the Euro Weekly News:

“Yes we are sitting up a campaign that’s correct, Brad’s totally innocent in this, he was totally conned and has ended up in the clink for 3 years for just being his normal helpful self”

“We have started to collect a petition and when it has got 1,000 signatures on it, it’s going to Boris Johnson himself asking for him to intervene, we have already spoke to the British Embassy in Spain but they are helpless as the “offence” was committed on French soil, so we are going straight to the Prime Minister and the hopefully the Foreign office”





“Wendy herself is distraught so as locals we are taking this on to put pressure on the government on her behalf, we’ve had some great help from some real professionals who all agree too and have signed”

One of the first to sign was Dutch Amy Beach who said ” Too right I have signed, poor Brad has been framed and sent to jail for something he didn’t do, he’s such a nice generous man, I drink normally in his bar every day and he and wife Wendy are like family, not just to me but also many others too”

It seems along Fuengirola whilst Bradshaw starts a stretch in a French jail suffering ill health, something his pals claim he wasn’t apart of he certainty won’t be forgotten.

Steve Knight finished with ” Free Andrew Bradshaw – He’s innocent – Enough Said”