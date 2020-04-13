During State of Alarm Spanish courts halted all court activity, apart from “essential services”

SPAIN’S General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) has halted all court activity, apart from “essential services” during the State of Alarm.

Since then, courts have processed more than 50 cases relating to lack of protective clothing for health professionals or breaching lockdown regulations.

According to the CGPJ website, most came from the Castilla y Leon region where courts dealt with 11 cases, followed by the Valencia Community, Cataluña and Madrid.

Nine of Spain’s 17 regions reported no cases at all.

Galicia courts handled seven cases against members of public who flouted lockdown restrictions, including a €720 fine for a Riveira (La Coruña) resident who flouted quarantine regulations on eight occasions. Approximately 10 people were imprisoned nationwide for similar offences, CGPJ sources revealed.

Local courts, the National High Court and the Supreme Court received official complaints from unions representing health professionals, police forces and private security firms against regional Health departments, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior.

All stemmed from lack of the facemasks, gloves and protective clothing needed for their work.





Some courts accepted these petitions, accepting the protection as “fundamental, although others rejected them.