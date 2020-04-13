Drug Dealer Caught with £60k Worth of Cocaine Told Police He Was ‘Key Worker’

A DRIVER that was pulled over and questioned by police informed them that he was a key worker – before they found a stack of cocaine in his car.

Benjamin Evans was wearing hi-visibility work clothes when he tried to talk his way out of a traffic stop, by telling officers he was returning home from a night shift.

However, when the officers conducted a search of the vehicle they discovered a mound of cocaine worth £57,000.

Police said the possession of drugs with intent to supply “does not qualify as essential work” and have called the seizure and conviction an “excellent result” for the communities of the Swansea Valley where the defendant lives.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard the stop and search happened on the A40 Brecon bypass on the morning of Monday, April 6.

Evans, of Holly Street, Pontardawe, pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine with the intent to supply when he appeared in court. He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on May 20.