Costa del Sol confinement seems to be paying off as Malaga sees no deaths for the first time in three weeks due to Spain’s Coronavirus pandemic

THE confinement to tackle the coronavirus is almost a month old and seems to be working as for the first time in three weeks, no deaths or coronaviruses have been registered in the province of Malaga. This has not happened since Monday, March 23. The total of fatalities, therefore, remains at 183.

Some more figures to give us hope are the number of new infections barely grows by 0.63 per cent and tends to stabilise, while the cured people rise by 4.48 per cent. There is now a total of 2,217 infected, given that in the last 24 hours there have been 14 more cases.

Another comparison that helps prove the impact of the confinement is the increase in infections of 0.63 per cent is 48.49 times less than that registered on March 15.

So far today, only one new hospitalisation has been registered in the province – from 1,239 the cumulative goes to 1,240. It is the only ICU admission and this total number stands at 143. Twenty-five new cured people are registered out of a total of 583.

In Malaga, the Andalucian province with the most cases, there are 133 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By districts, the capital with 1,275 is the most registered in Andalucia. It is followed by the western Costa del Sol with 441, the Valle del Guadalhorce with 173, the region of La Vega with 153, the Axarquía with 110 and the Serranía rondeña with 53.

In Andalucia, the number of new infections continues to decline. However, they do continue to occur, but the pace slows down. The total number of infected in the autonomous community is 10,187, 181 cases more than the previous day; a 1.80 per cent increase. The data is lower than that recorded from Saturday to Sunday when there were 294 more infected, a 3.02 per cent increase. And it represents around a third of the figures that were recorded in early April when they almost reached 600.

According to data from the Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours, there have only been two new admissions in Intensive Care and the accumulated total amounts to 621. In early April they reached 25 in a single day.