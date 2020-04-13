Coronavirus: Portugal to ease Strict Easter Lockdown Rules Tonight

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Friday he would propose next week extending a national lockdown till May 1 as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose above 15,000.

Parliament is likely to approve his request. Portugal declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 18 and last week approved its extension by a further 15 days till April 17.

“We have to be very focused on a fight that we haven’t fully won yet,” Rebelo de Sousa, who was himself in quarantine for two weeks last month despite testing negative for coronavirus, told a news conference. “We cannot let our guard down.”

Portugal has so far reported 15,472 confirmed cases and 435 fatalities, far below neighbouring Spain’s death toll of 15,843, the second-highest in the world after Italy.